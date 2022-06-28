Kurla building collapse: At least 3 dead, two including 17-year-old admitted in Rajawadi Hospital

Twenty-eight-year-old Ajay Bhola was rescued and taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning at 11 am where he was declared brought dead

Visuals from building collapse site in Kurla. Pic/Atul Kamble

Three died and two, including 17-year-old youth, have been admitted in Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar after a four-storey building collapsed in Kurla East on Monday night.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ajay Bhola was rescued and taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning at 11 am where he was declared brought dead. Earlier, around 6.30 am, 30-year-old man was declared brought dead by the hospital authority whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade official, more residents are feared to be trapped under the debris. "The rescue operation is going on. We fear more nine to ten residents trapped under the debris," said MFB official.

Speaking about the patients, senior medical officer of Rajawadi Hospital, said, "The 17-year-old minor boy has suffered major injuries on his chest and thighs. Most probably the slap might have collapsed on his chest. He has suffered from blunt trauma injury and is undergoing treatment."

Adding information about the other injured patient, he said, "The 36-year-old patient is admitted in trauma ward and has suffered multiple injuries on his back."

Twelve people have been injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Kurla's Naik Nagar society. A wing of the residential building collapsed around midnight. The injured people were shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion.