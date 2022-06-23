Mumbai: Slab collapse of a factory in Chembur injures 12 workers, rushed to hospital

According to an eye-witness, the incident occurred at around 2.45pm. A slab of a ground plus one factory located near Chembur camp suddenly collapsed leaving atleast a dozen workers injured

Police officials at the factory in Chembur. Pic/ Anurag Kamble

In a tragic incident on Thursday, atleast 12 workers of a garment factory in Chembur were injured after a slab collapsed on them. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Out of those injured in the incident, 2 workers have sustained grievous injuries. Following the incident, the Chembur police and Mumbai Fire Brigade official rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

According to an eye-witness, the incident occurred at around 2.45pm. A slab of a ground plus one factory located near Chembur camp suddenly collapsed leaving atleast a dozen workers injured.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Man held for stealing vehicles, cops learn he rode them until running out of fuel; solve 9 cases

"The industrial compound has small units, I was working on the first floor of the factory where trousers are stitched. Suddenly the floor collapsed and I somehow managed to hang on the angle of the ceiling," said Kaleem Idirisi, a worker from the factory who has received an injury on his left leg. Some of the people have also sustained injuries on their head, he added.

"12 injured have been rushed to the hospital. One person is in serious condition who is under treatment. We are further in the process gathering information about owner of the place," said Jay Kumar Suryavanshi, Senior PI Chembur.