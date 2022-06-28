Breaking News
Kurla building collapse: At least 14 dead, four including 17-year-old admitted in Rajawadi Hospital
Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on July 4
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Mukesh Ambani resigns from Jio, son Akash made chairman
Amid Maharashtra political crisis, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea; 4 rescued
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Kurla building collapse Maharashtra govt announces Rs 5 lakh for families of deceased

Kurla building collapse: Maharashtra govt announces Rs 5 lakh for families of deceased

Updated on: 28 June,2022 12:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Three people have lost their lives in the incident

Kurla building collapse: Maharashtra govt announces Rs 5 lakh for families of deceased

Fire brigade officials undergoing rescue work in Kurla. Pic/Atul Kamble


At least 3 people have died after a 'dilapidated' building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla. 12 people have been rescued so far and a rescue operation is underway. Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai has said that the family of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh each while the injured will get free treatment.

"Rs 5 lakh to be given to the family of the deceased and the injured will be given free treatment. The incident will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible. A meeting has been called to ensure that such an incident doesn't happen again," said Subhash Desai.




The four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla late on Monday night. The building was located in Naik Nagar. The injured have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.


Also Read: Kurla building collapse: At least 3 dead, two including 17-year-old admitted in Rajawadi Hospital

With inputs from ANI

kurla mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK