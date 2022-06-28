Kurla building collapse: Maharashtra govt announces Rs 5 lakh for families of deceased

Three people have lost their lives in the incident

Fire brigade officials undergoing rescue work in Kurla. Pic/Atul Kamble

At least 3 people have died after a 'dilapidated' building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla. 12 people have been rescued so far and a rescue operation is underway. Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai has said that the family of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh each while the injured will get free treatment.

"Rs 5 lakh to be given to the family of the deceased and the injured will be given free treatment. The incident will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible. A meeting has been called to ensure that such an incident doesn't happen again," said Subhash Desai.

The four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla late on Monday night. The building was located in Naik Nagar. The injured have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.

Also Read: Kurla building collapse: At least 3 dead, two including 17-year-old admitted in Rajawadi Hospital

With inputs from ANI