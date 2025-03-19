Victim, on a two-wheeler, fell on the road and came under a truck travelling behind him

Incident took place near the Hanuman Mandir. Representation pic

The Kurla police on Tuesday arrested a truck driver for allegedly crushing a man to death while also injuring the biker. The incident took place on Monday.

Police said they have booked the arrested accused, identified as Anilkumar T Thomas, 57, under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police have identified the deceased as Zillauallah Adrisi, 62. He was on a two-wheeler with his relative Zikkarullah Siddhique, 35, when he allegedly fell on the road and the truck coming from behind crushed him, said police.

“An FIR has been registered, and the accused truck driver has been arrested; further investigation is on,” said a police officer. The deceased is Siddhique’s uncle. On Monday, Adrisi had called Siddhique and asked him to pick him up from Santacruz and drop him at a bank in Bandra, said police.

The accident took place near the Hanuman Mandir. The victim allegedly fell from the two-wheeler, and the truck coming from crushed him, said police. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital; however, the doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.