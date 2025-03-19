Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Kurla Senior citizen crushed to death by truck driver held

Kurla: Senior citizen crushed to death by truck, driver held

Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Victim, on a two-wheeler, fell on the road and came under a truck travelling behind him

Kurla: Senior citizen crushed to death by truck, driver held

Incident took place near the Hanuman Mandir. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Kurla: Senior citizen crushed to death by truck, driver held
x
00:00

The Kurla police on Tuesday arrested a truck driver for allegedly crushing a man to death while also injuring the biker. The incident took place on Monday. 


Police said they have booked the arrested accused, identified as Anilkumar T Thomas, 57, under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. 


Police have identified the deceased as Zillauallah Adrisi, 62. He was on a two-wheeler with his relative Zikkarullah Siddhique, 35, when he allegedly fell on the road and the truck coming from behind crushed him, said police.


“An FIR has been registered, and the accused truck driver has been arrested; further investigation is on,” said a police officer. The deceased is Siddhique’s uncle. On Monday, Adrisi had called Siddhique and asked him to pick him up from Santacruz and drop him at a bank in Bandra, said police.

The accident took place near the Hanuman Mandir. The victim allegedly fell from the two-wheeler, and the truck coming from crushed him, said police. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital; however, the doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kurla bandra Accident mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK