Labourer hit by car while cleaning manhole in Mumbai, dies 10 days later

Updated on: 26 June,2023 09:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

A 37-year-old labourer, who was cleaning a manhole, died after he was hit by a car in suburban Kandivali, a police official said on Monday.

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A 37-year-old labourer, who was cleaning a manhole, died after he was hit by a car in suburban Kandivali, a police official said on Monday.


The incident took place recently and the car driver has been arrested.


According to the Kandivali police station official, the victim, Jagveer Yadav, stepped inside the manhole located near a housing society and bent down to pick up the waste material when a car hit him.


He got stuck inside the manhole and was brought out by some other labourers. Yadav was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died after ten days, said the official.

A video of the tragic incident, recorded by a CCTV installed in the area, has gone viral on social media.

The police have arrested the car driver, identified as Vinod Udhwani, and a contractor, Ajay Shukla, who was given the task of cleaning the manhole, said the official.

The car driver has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act related to rash driving and causing death by negligence, among others.

Two labourers died when they entered a drain amid heavy rains and were washed away over the weekend in suburban Govandi. Police had arrested four persons, including a contractor, in connection with the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

