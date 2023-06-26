Mumbai cop saves two children from drowning at Juhu Beach

The constable, Shree Bele, not only pulled the children out of the water but also provided them with first-aid before reuniting them with their parents

The cop was felicitated on Monday. Pic/Mumbai Police

In a remarkable act of bravery, a constable attached to the Santacruz police station in Mumbai rescued two children who were on the verge of drowning at Juhu beach, the police said.

The constable, Shree Bele, not only pulled the children out of the water but also provided them with first-aid before reuniting them with their parents, the policesaid.

The incident occurred on Friday evening around 6 pm when Kumar Samir Pawar (10) and Kumar Bhim Kale (9) were enjoying their time with their parents at Juhu beach. As they ventured into the seawater near the Juhu Koliwada Landing Point, a sudden high wave swept them away, putting their lives at risk.

Fortunately, Constable Bele happened to be present at the scene and quickly sprang into action. Showing immense courage and disregard for his own safety, he jumped into the turbulent waters to rescue the struggling youngsters. With his timely intervention, he managed to bring both children back to safety.

Constable Bele also administered first-aid to the kids to ensure their well-being. He then promptly reunited them with their parents.

The bravery and selflessness displayed by Bele did not go unnoticed. On Monday, Joint CP Law & Order Satyanarayan Chaudhary felicitated him for his heroic act, recognising his exceptional efforts in saving the lives of the two children.

Bele's swift response and fearless actions undoubtedly prevented a tragic outcome and showcased the true spirit of a guardian of the law, an official said.