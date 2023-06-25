Breaking News
Mumbai: Four held for death of two labourers in drain

Updated on: 25 June,2023 09:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The labourers had entered a drain near Govandi bus depot amid heavy rains in the locality on Saturday afternoon and were washed away, an official

Representational Pic. iStock

Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested four persons in connection with the death of two labourers who drowned in a drain amid heavy rains in suburban Govandi area in Mumbai, the police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.


The labourers entered a drain near Govandi bus depot amid heavy rains in the locality on Saturday afternoon and were washed away, an official told the PTI.


The fire bridge fished out the two men and they were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, he said.


Based on a complaint lodged by family members of the deceased, the police have arrested four persons, including the contractor, for not providing any safety gear to the victims, the official said.

A case under section 304 (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, he added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, two senior citizens were killed and two others were left injured after a balcony of a ground-plus-two structure in Vile Parle area of Mumbai collapsed on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

In an official statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that information was received on Sunday that the balcony of a ground and first floor of a ground-plus-two floored building collapsed at St. Braz Road near Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle Gaothan area of Mumbai.

After the information was received, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, and civic officials rushed to the spot for a rescue and relief operation.

"Two fire engines, one response vehicle, 108 ambulances, the police, and ward staff rushed to the spot following the incident," an official statement said.

According to the civic body, as per the information received from Cooper Hospital, two people have died in the incident, and they were identified as Prishila Misauita, 65, and Robi Misauita, 70. Both were declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

Two others have been injured in the incident, the statement further said.

In another incident on Sunday, a portion of a ground-plus-three floor residential building collapsed in Ghatkopar area, a fire brigade official said.

Two persons were rescued from the third floor of the building, the official said.

He said that two persons were still trapped on the building's first floor and efforts were on to bring them out.

(with PTI inputs)

