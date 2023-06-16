Violators forced to undergo counselling at Kokamthan toll booth lack access to tea or snacks, even drinking water here is ‘stored in a tank without a lid’

The drinking water is kept in the lidless tank (covered by a red cloth) outside a toilet at the Kokamthan toll naka. Pics/Madhav Ojha

Listen to this article Lack of facilities continues to dog motorists on Mahamarg x 00:00

Speeding motorists on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, who face detention at Kokamthan toll booth for counselling and submitting an affidavit vowing they will not speed again, are forced to suffer due to the lack of basic facilities there. They don't have access to tea or snacks and the only available drinking water is stored in a tank that is not covered by a lid.

Madhav Ojha, an activist, said, “The state government is investing a lot of money in the Samruddhi Expressway, which is attracting the attention of not only other states but also the country. Recently, the second phase of the expressway was inaugurated. But as a series of incidents of tyre bursts continue on this road, leading to accidents and loss of lives, the authorities have taken up strict measures, and errant motorists are being counselled at toll booths. But the facilities there are so bad that it is like a punishment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

‘An affidavit is needed’

“Drivers who exceed the speed limit are now being stopped at the booth set up at Kokamthan for counselling and an affidavit is taken from them vowing that they will obey the speed limit. The entire process holds them up for about half an hour. There is no facility for tea or snacks here. Apart from this, there is no safe drinking water system on such an ambitious project, which is infuriating. The drinking water at the toll point has been arranged by keeping a PVC water tank in the sun near the toilet. Surprisingly, the tank does not have a lid. Shockingly, the ambulance parked at this toll booth has been locked and sealed. How will it be used in an emergency,” Ojha asked.

Motorists say lack of amenities such as roadside hotels and fuel stations on the Mahamarg is a major issue. File pic/Sameer Markande

“The biggest problem that I faced on the expressway was the lack of amenities like roadside hotels and fuel stations. By the year’s end, the Mumbai-Nagpur stretch will be fully operational. We anticipate that the authorities will take action to ensure that this route has a variety of amenities,” said Shoeb Sheikh, who took the road from Shirdi to Jalna.

Nagpur resident Sagar Vora said, “The highway traffic police should deploy speed guns at every 20 km to 30 km and there should be 24-hour patrolling in order to reduce the incidents of tyres bursting on the Samruddhi Mahamarg.”

Animals suffering, too

It has been also reported that in order to minimise accidents and prevent animals from entering the highway corridor, the MSRDC has prohibited the planting of 13 varieties of fruit trees that attract wildlife. After the expressway was inaugurated, mid-day reported on how wild animals and stray dogs were getting killed while crossing the highway. Sources from the MSRDC had told this newspaper that animals suddenly venturing on to the highway were also causing vehicular accidents.

The ambulance at the naka which is kept sealed

In January this year more than 10 wild boars died on the highway. Later, a video of three Nilgai crossing the highway had also gone viral and in the video, which was shot by a motorist, Nilgai could be seen crossing the highway by jumping over the crash barriers installed on the median and the side of the road.

Aid on the Mahamarg

The HSP (Highway Safety Police) have set up 15 traffic aid posts (TAPs) along the expressway. Incident management has been thought through and the MSRDC has deployed over 150 security personnel drawn from the pool of ex-servicemen to aid and assist the TAPs set up by HSP. At least 21 ambulances, 21 quick-response vehicles, 15 cranes of 30 MT each and 15 patrolling vehicles are also deployed.