Mumbai News

Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.06 per cent, says BMC

Updated on: 12 September,2023 03:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On Monday, September 12, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai city was reported to be at 97.06 pc, as per the BMC data

Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.06 per cent, says BMC

Representative image

Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.06 per cent, says BMC
On Monday, September 12, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai city has been reported to be at 97.06 pc, as per the BMC data.


According to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the water level in Tansa is at 98.89 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 99.99 per cent of water stock is available.


In Upper Vaitarna 89.76 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 97.81 per cent, Bhatsa 98.13 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level.


The seven lakes have 14,04,804 million litre of water on September 12, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on September 12, Mumbai and its suburbs will generally have a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rains. The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan on Monday, September 11, from 8 am to September 12, 8 am in Mumbai City is 0.82 mm; Eastern Suburbs- 1.66 mm and Western Suburbs- 1.27 mm.

A high tide of about 3.90 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 10.53 am today, stated BMC data.

The BMC also said that a low tide of about 1.66 metres is expected at 3.43 pm today. According to IMD's official statement, a green alert has been issued for Mumbai from September 9-12 with a forecast of light to moderate rainfall.

Further, the IMD has predicted moderate rain very likely in adjoining districts of Mumbai - Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on September 11 and 12.

