Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’

While Rimple Jain told cops her mother Veena died of a fall, medical reports hint otherwise

The accused Rimple Jain (right) The deceased Veena Jain

Twenty four-year-old Rimple Jain has maintained that she did not kill her mother Veena Jain. However, Veena’s post-mortem report, a copy of which is in mid-day’s possession, said all the ribs were broken and other bones were fractured, too, including a U-shaped bone in the neck, which a forensic expert said mostly happens due to strangulation. But, forensic experts have reserved the cause of death.

The important part of the post mortem, which was fractured end bones examination, remained inconclusive. So these bones have been sent for histopathological examination, which could reveal whether the fractures occurred before death or after death.

Rimple stayed with her mother, Veena, at Ibrahim Kasim Chawl. Their relatives got suspicious about her behaviour as she started avoiding them and always claimed Veena was sleeping. On March 14 when her cousin came home, she told her that her mother had gone to Kanpur as she had suffered a paralytic stroke. The suspicious relatives took Rimple to the police as there was a strong pungent smell in her house. The police found the body of a woman, identified as Veena by relatives.

During investigation Rimple repeatedly claimed her mother fell down from the first floor and eventually died. To hide the death and fearing blame from her family, she said she decided to dismember her body and cooked up the story of her mother going to Kanpur with a nearby sandwich seller.



The entryway to Ibrahim Kasam chawl in Lalbaug Naka, where the Jains lived

The post mortem on Veena Jain was carried out at KEM Hospital, Parel by a team of five forensic experts. The team has written a detailed 10-page post mortem report, a copy of which is with mid-day. The post mortem report revealed multiple fractures in the ribs, occipital bone and partial dislocation of temporomandibular skeletonised joint (which connects the jawbone to the skull). The hyoid bone (U shaped bone of the neck) is seen completely separated from the body with three complete fractures, and four resultant fragments. Also, all the ribs have been found fractured.

One examination inconclusive

However, the fractured end bones examination remained inconclusive. The fractured end bones have been sent for histopathological examination, which could reveal whether the fractures occurred before death or after death when the body was chopped. The expert panel has kept 11 samples for histopathological examination.

A forensic expert said, “The CT scan of the bones could have cleared whether the multiple fractures in the body are pre-mortem or post. But it was not clear through a CT scan, so a histopathological examination is needed. Also, the fracture of hyoid bone suggests it could have been due to strangulation, because there is no other way it would break. The ribs fractures indicate she was beaten repeatedly, as a fall couldn’t fracture almost all the ribs.”

Another report to come

The histopathological analysis report is awaited from KEM Hospital. Rimple, who is in judicial custody, has repeatedly claimed she did not kill her mother and that she died due to a fall. But police had stumbled upon the fact that Veena had been paralyzed and was unable to move in her last days. The murder charge against the accused now relies on the post mortem report which will clear the exact cause of death.