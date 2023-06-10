Last surviving tiger cub thriving at national park

Dedicated care and veterinary efforts result in improved health and progress of the cub and is no longer in danger; now weighs around 4 kg

The cub is growing well and is taken for exercise in an enclosed area every day. Representation pic

Finally, the last surviving captive tiger cub at SGNP is thriving. The 75-day-old cub now weighs around 4 kg and is being gradually transitioned to a solid diet. This indicates that the cub is no longer in danger. SGNP’s veterinary officer Dr Nikhil Bangar said, “The cub is active, and we have already administered the first vaccine.”

Dr Bangar also emphasised the strict adherence to deworming protocols and the crucial role of hygiene and management in hand-rearing critical cubs. The hospital staff, along with Dr Bangar, are dedicatedly caring for the tiger cub, ensuring sleepless nights. The cub is growing well and being taken for exercise in an enclosed area in the morning.

It is worth noting that range forest officer Vijay Barabde, SGNP’s veterinary officer Nikhil Bangar, along with the staff and animal keepers, are making continuous efforts to monitor the cub’s health around the clock. Daily health updates of the cubs are provided to SGNP director G Mallikarjun, deputy director (south) SGNP, Revati Kulkarni, and assistant conservator of forest.

mid-day on April 7 published a story “Last surviving cub shows improvement” highlighting the critical condition of the fourth and last surviving cub born to Srivalli the tigress. However, the cub has shown improvement, gaining weight and displaying alertness, thanks to the diligent care provided by officials.

The cub was being fed milk formula and supplements, with close monitoring of her temperature. The female offspring of Srivalli and Bajirao, along with three siblings, was born in captivity at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on March 25. While the three siblings perished over the past few days, she continues to battle for her life. The cubs were born at SGNP after a gap of 13 long years.

The captive tiger and lion safari at SGNP commenced in the 1990s and has since become a popular tourist attraction. SGNP’s captive tiger safari, featuring lions and tigers, has drawn many visitors. However, with ageing and illnesses leading to their demise, authorities are concerned.

SGNP, one of the most visited national parks in the country, offers a captive tiger and lion safari that entices tourists. During the safari, visitors are taken in minibuses to a large fenced area where captive tigers roam freely.

