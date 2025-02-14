Thane traffic cops keep 70 personnel on standby to help students who might be stuck in traffic on their way to exam halls. However, this should be a last resort—students who are unable to find any other mode of transport should contact us,” said Thane DCP (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat

Activist Shraddha Rai with the cops

Late for exam? Thane police step in to help students stuck in traffic

Seventy police officers from Thane police’s traffic department are set to escort students to their examination centres if they get stuck in traffic. This follows an appeal from activist Shraddha Rai, who approached the police for assistance. “We held several meetings with officers and requested them to help students caught in traffic reach their exam centres,” Rai told mid-day on Thursday.

According to the DCP, each zone has designated escorts ready to assist students in need

According to Rai, the campaign began last year to address severe infrastructural issues in the area, which have been causing daily struggles for residents. A WhatsApp group was created where citizens discuss their concerns. “Many students appearing for their Std X and XII exams expressed anxiety about reaching their centres on time due to traffic congestion. We approached the police, and they agreed to step in,” she added.

The WhatsApp group remains active, keeping students informed. Awareness videos have also been created to spread the word about this emergency assistance. Following multiple meetings, it was decided that 70 bike riders from the traffic department will be deployed to transport students in emergencies. “We have stationed 70 escorts across the city to assist students stuck in traffic.



HSC students check their exam seat numbers. Pic/Ashish Raje

However, this should be a last resort—students who are unable to find any other mode of transport should contact us,” said Thane DCP (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat. According to the DCP, each zone has designated escorts ready to assist. “So far, no student has reached out to us,” he added.

Contact In case of Emergency

Salil

8983421927

Manish

9833184020

Girish

9004373788