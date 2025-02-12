Parents accuse Pimpri-Chinchwad college of negligence; police, education board step in; parents have lodged a complaint at Kalewadi police station against the head of the institution, alleging negligence and miscommunication

On the day of the exam, the affected students arrived at the college at 6 am, only to be turned away. Representation pic/Nimesh Dave

Five students from ASSPM International School and Junior College in Thergaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, missed their Std XII examination after failing to receive their

hall tickets.

Parents have lodged a complaint at Kalewadi police station against the head of the institution, alleging negligence and miscommunication.

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Bahirat said the students, enrolled in the Arts stream for the current academic year, were informed on the morning of the exam that their hall tickets had not been issued due to incomplete documentation.

He stated that this last-minute revelation left students and parents in shock, especially since they had paid approximately Rs 30,000 each in fees.

Parents alleged that the college had repeatedly assured them throughout the year that their children would pass, even if they had irregular attendance. As other colleges began distributing hall tickets in the days leading up to the exam, ASSPM college advised inquiring students to remain patient, stating that their hall tickets would arrive soon.

On the day of the exam, the affected students arrived at the college at 6 am, only to be turned away. Following this, their parents immediately filed a complaint

against the college administration. Police have begun verifying documents and statements from students and parents and will report their findings to the education board. Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of the Education Board, told mid-day, “No official complaint has been received,” but emphasised that students should never be deprived of their hall tickets under any circumstances. He stated that the board would investigate the matter and take appropriate action against those found guilty.

Despite repeated calls, college officials were unavailable for comment.

Ukirde added, “There are 17 students whose forms were not filled because they had not submitted the required documents; so, the question of issuing a hall ticket does not arise.”

Rs 30K

Fees paid by each of the students