Maharashtra HSC exam: Tight security observed at 'sensitive centre' in Santacruz college

Updated on: 12 February,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Categorised under sensitive centres, mid-day saw smooth functioning at Santacruz East centre, as HSC exams began on Tuesday

Maharashtra HSC exam: Tight security observed at ‘sensitive centre’ in Santacruz college

Students outside the Patuck Technical Junior College in Santacruz

Maharashtra HSC exam: Tight security observed at ‘sensitive centre’ in Santacruz college
As the HSC board exams commenced on Tuesday, mid-day visited the Patuck Technical Junior College in Santacruz East, which is listed as a sensitive centre by the HSC board. A centre is declared sensitive after repeated incidents of unfair means or malpractices have been reported more than once.


According to the final list of sensitive centres released by the Mumbai Divisional Board, Patuck Technical Junior College is the only institution in Mumbai, while the remaining sensitive centres are located in Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts.


During mid-day’s visit to the centre near Vakola in Santacruz East, it was observed that all necessary security measures were in place within and around the college premises. Between 9.30 am and 10 am, students scheduled to appear for the exam started arriving, many accompanied by their parents or siblings.


Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Road, which connects the college to the Western Express Highway, is usually congested with hawkers and traffic. Despite this, several students were seen walking towards the exam centre. However, since the college is not far from the Vakola signal, students did not face any significant inconvenience.

Some students chose to study in the park adjacent to the college, avoiding the crowded main gate area. Additionally, security guards were stationed at the college entrance, assisting and guiding students as they arrived for their exams.

