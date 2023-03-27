Breaking News
Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month
‘How was cage to trap leopard so professionally designed?’
Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16
Mumbai: BMC awaits railway blocks to go ahead with Gokhale bridge work
Maharashtra: 7,000 erring developers fall in line with RERA rules
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Latur Four members of family killed as car falls off bridge

Latur: Four members of family killed as car falls off bridge

Updated on: 27 March,2023 03:28 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

The family was returning to Nilanga town in Latur district from Pune after attending a wedding when the accident occurred on the Latur-Gulbarga national highway at around 7 AM, a police official said

Latur: Four members of family killed as car falls off bridge

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Four members of a family, including three children, were killed and three others injured on Monday when their car fell off a bridge in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said.


The family was returning to Nilanga town in Latur district from Pune after attending a wedding when the accident occurred on the Latur-Gulbarga national highway at around 7 AM, a police official said.



The deceased included a 27-year-old man and three children- two of them aged 10 while another was 15 years old.


Read more: Maha: Seven buses gutted as high-tension wire falls on garage in Latur

"Prima facie, the driver lost his control of the wheel following which the car overturned and fell off a bridge," assistant police inspector Nana Linge told PTI.

The injured persons, including a 10-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman, were admitted to a private hospital in Latur city. The deceased and injured are residents of Nilanga and adjoining villages.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai mumbai news latur maharashtra news MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK