Breaking News
Saudi Arabia joins Gulf nations to condemn controversial remarks of BJP leader against Prophet
Hassle-free ride on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway this monsoon
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Death threat row: Was someone watching Salim Khan's movements?
Uttarakhand: Death toll in Uttarkashi bus accident rises to 25
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Learning about conservation through fun-filled activities

Learning about conservation through fun-filled activities

Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Kids for Tigers fest held at NCPA, of which mid-day is the media partner, saw hundreds of children learn more about nature and saving mother earth

Learning about conservation through fun-filled activities

Kids dress up as their favourite animals in a fancy dress competition


On World Environment Day, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) presented the Kids for Tigers Festival, themed ‘Only One Earth’. The initiative shone a spotlight on climate action, nature action and pollution action while encouraging young and old to live sustainably and protect the earth..

The gathering of around 1,000 people, including hundreds of children from across the city, was acknowledged and lauded by Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra minister for Environment, Climate Change and Tourism. An instant hit with the children, the minister led the large gathering whose voices rose in a crescendo to say: Aprna Farz Nibhayenge, Tiger ko Bachaenge (we will fulfil our duty, we will save tigers).




Aaditya Thackeray at Kids for Tigers fest, at NCPA on SundayAaditya Thackeray at Kids for Tigers fest, at NCPA on Sunday


Show full article

world environment day aaditya thackeray mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK