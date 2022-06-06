Learning about conservation through fun-filled activities

Kids for Tigers fest held at NCPA, of which mid-day is the media partner, saw hundreds of children learn more about nature and saving mother earth

Kids dress up as their favourite animals in a fancy dress competition

On World Environment Day, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) presented the Kids for Tigers Festival, themed ‘Only One Earth’. The initiative shone a spotlight on climate action, nature action and pollution action while encouraging young and old to live sustainably and protect the earth..

The gathering of around 1,000 people, including hundreds of children from across the city, was acknowledged and lauded by Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra minister for Environment, Climate Change and Tourism. An instant hit with the children, the minister led the large gathering whose voices rose in a crescendo to say: Aprna Farz Nibhayenge, Tiger ko Bachaenge (we will fulfil our duty, we will save tigers).

Aaditya Thackeray at Kids for Tigers fest, at NCPA on Sunday

