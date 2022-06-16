Leopard cub rescued from illegal captivity gets rare blood transfusion

The female cub had life threatening haemoglobin values, prompting vets at RESQ CT to get blood from another leopard of the same age

The leopard cub undergoes a check-up at RESQ Wildlife TTC in Pune

In a rare case, an emergency blood transfusion was performed for an Indian leopard cub at NGO RESQ Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre, Pune. The cub was rescued by the Nashik forest department and NGO Eco Echo from illegal captivity in Nashik.

Neha Panchamia, founder of RESQ Charitable Trust, said, “The female cub is about three months old and is suffering from severe malassezia, secondary bacterial infections and is highly immunocompromised due to her previous captive conditions.”

Also read: Mumbai: Leopard spotted resting in cattle shed surrounded by buffaloes in Aarey

Show full article