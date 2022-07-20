Light to moderate rainfall likely in parts of Mumbai today

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1217.8 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1466.2 mm

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Cloudy sky with possibility light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs is likely today, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A high tide of 3.86 metre is expected at 5 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.45 metre is likely to occur at 11.35 pm today.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 8.30 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Wednesday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 17.10 mm and 14.90 mm showers, respectively.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1217.8 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1466.2 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 30.6°C, while the minimum temperature be 25°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.6°C.