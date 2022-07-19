Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde’s Sena makes next move, announces new national executive
Mumbai: Swine flu rising, keep that mask on!
Maharashtra bus not over-speeding at time of accident in MP; probe ordered to find out cause: MSRTC
Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit
Maharashtra: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Gates of Bhatsa dam to be opened alert issued for villages near river bank

Thane: Gates of Bhatsa dam to be opened; alert issued for villages near river bank

Updated on: 19 July,2022 05:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The administration has alerted villages along the river in Shahpur and Murbad talukas, especially those located near Sapgaon bridge

Thane: Gates of Bhatsa dam to be opened; alert issued for villages near river bank

Representative image


The administration in Maharashtra's Thane district issued an alert for villages along Bhatsa river in Shahapur and Murbad talukas, as gates of the dam, which has reached its full capacity, will be opened on July 20.

The five gates of Bhatsa dam will be opened around 11 am and 6215.44 cusecs of water will be released from the reservoir, an official from the district administration said. The dam had water up to 139.10 metres till 12.30 pm on Tuesday, due to heavy rains in the area, he said.




The administration has alerted villages along the river in Shahpur and Murbad talukas, especially those located near Sapgaon bridge, the official said, adding that people have been warned against venturing into the river during this period.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon thane mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK