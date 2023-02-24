Lights for the sole and soul

Civic body puts spring into city’s step with illuminated patches on footpaths; designs dazzle and dance near feet

People walk in the projected lights at Prabhadevi on Thursday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Putting a spark into your darkest times, not from above but at ground level, the BMC has installed special lights on BEST electricity poles. The lights project designs on the footpath. The result is that when it starts getting dark, there are illuminated designs on the ground. These lights seem to dance in sometimes kitschy but compelling and gleeful abandon around peoples’ feet. The beautification of Mumbai project has taken off in G-South Ward and some parts of G-North. The lights are installed at Shivaji Park, Prabhadevi, Parel and on the wide footpath near Mahalaxmi racecourse.

‘Citizens love them’

Some of these lights on the ground are seen shining as late evening walkers and joggers take a round at Shivaji Park, running circles around running feet, the colours competing with the neon running shoes on some feet. Several citizens are bemused with the new light show, “We have seen happiness, and delight on faces,” said a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official from G-South. The first projector light was installed on December 31, 2022. Then 10 more were installed on the occasion of New Year.

He added, “We have installed these lights at Lala Lajpatrai Road (near Haji Ali), Gokhale Road (Lower Parel), Appasaheb Marathe Marg (Prabhadevi) near the Reliance Digital showroom and at SVS Road at Prabhadevi. Though I say roads, I want to stress that there are certain pockets on these roads that have the lights.”

The official said that since these lights were installed on existing poles, “there was no need for installing any separate poles, or cabling. These are IP67 lights, they are unaffected in the rain too. Best of all, we can change the designs on them so you may get a new design on the ground.”

We witnessed some persons pointing at the designs around their feet in Prabhadevi after sunset. Others were trying to see where exactly the source of the light was. Vinesh K who was walking by said, “I think some private company must be doing some promotion.” A Prabhadevi shopkeeper said in response, “No, it is the BMC. I saw the workers a few days ago.”

‘Careful about designs’

The official agreed that some citizens think this is a private initiative. “We had thought about putting our BMC logo in the middle of the lights, but then again, we have to be careful as people walk on the path, so we have to be ultra cautious about what we use as design. We had actually put up a light saying Happy New Year, on the footpath outside NSCI club, Worli in December 2022.”

The G-South official stated that broad sidewalks like the one outside Motilal Oswal and on E Moses Road, near Mahalaxmi station, especially lend themselves to this. He added, “We are also planning similar installations at Siddhivinayak Mandir and Haji Ali junction, these have high footfalls. The contractor has to maintain these lights for one year.”