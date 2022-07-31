Breaking News
Loan app scam: Digital lending firms were cheating own employees
Loan app scam: Digital lending firms were cheating own employees

Updated on: 31 July,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble

Employees were encouraged to float shell companies, which were later used to siphon off funds, in lure of earning more money

Loan app scam: Digital lending firms were cheating own employees

Representative Image


The investigation of the arrested accused in the loan app scam have revealed that several employees of the digital lending companies, which were floated by Chinese nationals, were also lured to float shell companies in the lure of earning more money. The Chinese kingpins of the loan app racket, through which thousands of Indians were harassed, were encouraging employees to create more companies to get a monthly income running into lakhs. Several employees fell prey to this “offer” and formed companies using their personal details.

