Loan sharking scam: Will amend law for stricter action, says Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil

Home minister directs senior cops and govt officials to submit a proposal for amendment to relevant provisions of the law

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. File pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Intensifying action against the operators of instant loan apps involved in a large-scale racket and other cyber fraudsters following mid-day’s series, the state home minister held a second meeting on Wednesday, and discussed amendments to the existing law for stricter action.

The existing provisions of the law need to be amended to curb cyber crime as well as to punish the perpetrators severely. The home minister also directed [officials] to submit a proposal in this regard,” read a post on the official Twitter account of the home minister’s office (HMO), originally tweeted in Marathi.

Government officials, senior officers of the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra police’s cyber cell, and Director General of Police Rajnish Seth attended the meeting called by Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

