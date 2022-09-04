Breaking News
Mumbai: Cyber-fraudster poses as company's MD, dupes CFO of Rs 8.55 lakh
Mumbai Crime: Andheri teen’s killers nabbed from Gujarat
After leaving Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold his first public meeting in Jammu today
Mumbai customs recovers 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by Ghana passenger
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Localised showers lash Mumbais western suburbs

Localised showers lash Mumbai's western suburbs

Updated on: 04 September,2022 11:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), such localised rain due to intense heat is a common phenomenon during this time.

Localised showers lash Mumbai's western suburbs

Representative Image


Localised thundershowers on Sunday lashed western suburbs of Mumbai, as the city witnessed rains after a gap of nearly three weeks.


According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), such localised rain due to intense heat is a common phenomenon during this time.

Also read: Can a metre predict floods?


After the first week of August, Mumbai did not receive showers. There were occasional drizzles, but too less to be recorded, an IMD official said.

"On Sunday morning, rains lashed only the western suburbs, that too north of Bandra till Borivali. The showers were intense in some pockets. Colaba in south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs hardly received any showers compared to the western suburbs. Such type of localised showers are not part of the southwest monsoon rains,” the official said.

Between 8.30 am on Saturday and 5.30 am on Sunday, the Santacruz observatory, which is representative of the western suburbs, recorded only 13.8 mm rainfall.

"When the southwest monsoon is weak, intense heat could lead to such a situation and some pockets receive short spells of showers,” the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai rains mumbai monsoon indian meteorological department mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK