Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha Elections 2024 110 candidates nominations found valid for Maharashtras 5 seats
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 110 candidates' nominations found valid for Maharashtra's 5 seats

Updated on: 29 March,2024 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In Nagpur, 26 of 53 nominations were approved, while in Bhandara-Gondiya, 22 of 40 papers passed the criteria for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 110 candidates' nominations found valid for Maharashtra's 5 seats

Representative image

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 110 candidates' nominations found valid for Maharashtra's 5 seats
x
00:00

According to the Chief Electoral Officer's office in Maharashtra, 110 of the 181 nominations received for the first phase of polling for five Lok Sabha seats were found to be legitimate after vetting.


In Nagpur, 26 of 53 nominations were approved, while in Bhandara-Gondiya, 22 of 40 papers passed the criteria. Similarly, all 12 candidates' papers in Gadchiroli-Chimur were confirmed legitimate, as were 15 of 35 in Chandrapur and 35 of 41 in Ramtek, reported PTI. 


The report further stated that the candidates have until March 30 to withdraw their nominations.


The elections for all five Lok Sabha constituencies in the Vidarbha area are set for April 19. Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second biggest after Uttar Pradesh, will vote in five phases beginning April 19, the report further stated. 

Another PTI report had previously quoted the State Chief Electoral Officer saying that they had received a total of 229 nominations by 183 candidates for five constituencies in east Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Rashmi Barve's caste validity cancelled

In a setback to the Congress and by extension Maha Vikas Aghadi, the caste validity of its candidate Rashmi Barve was cancelled by the social justice department's caste verification body, stated another mid-day report. Ramtek constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and thence candidates are necessitated to produce a valid caste certificate with their nomination papers. 

The Ramtek constituency's returning officer was undergoing nomination review. The report added that the ruling received late on Thursday night was anticipated. It further stated that Barve's opponents had arrived to file their nomination with the state panel's orders. 

Meanwhile, the grand old party has a plan B up its sleeve; the party is mulling fielding Barve's husband against Shiv Sena (Shinde)'s Raju Parve for this constituency. 

Meanwhile, State Congress chief Nana Patole claimed that the invalidation of Rashmi Barve's caste certificate was a state-sponsored conspiracy to disqualify her. He was quoted in the report as saying, "The cancellation of Barve's caste validity certificate is an act of political vendetta. It is now evident that the BJP is scared of the opposition and sees its defeat."

He further confirmed that the party had an alternative in Ramtek.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 2024 lok sabha elections mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK