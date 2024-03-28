Sanjay Raut says Sena (UBT) firm on Sangli, warns against actions helping BJP

Sanjay Raut emphasised importance of unity among the opposition group in response to Congress' worries following the announcement of Sena's (UBT) candidate list.

Sanjay Raut/ File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, confirmed his party's determination to run for the Sangli Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, emphasising the need to avoid measures that could directly aid the BJP. Raut emphasised the importance of unity among the opposition group in response to Congress' worries following the announcement of Sena's (UBT) candidate list, reported PTI.

"Even our local cadres were upset but we did not allow the resentment to spiral," Raut was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

According to the report, as partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Raut responded to Congress' request to review the decision, emphasising the importance of coalition ethics. He noted instances of give and take within the coalition, such as seat allocations to Congress in Ramtek and Kolhapur.

Raut stressed the importance of strengthening the alliance collectively rather than individual parties. He questioned whether Congress would compromise its fight against the BJP for the sake of one seat, urging for unity to secure victory in Sangli, the PTI report added.

Raut further stated, "Congress took Ramtek so Sena (UBT) said it would contest from Mumbai North. In an alliance, there is a need to strengthen and expand it, not individual parties. The Congress has to lead the nation and we support the party in its endeavour. Will Congress give up the fight against BJP just for one seat (Sangli)?"

"If the opposition alliance stays together as a cohesive unit, MVA can easily win the Sangli seat. If someone has other intentions to help the BJP indirectly, we will not allow that to happen," he said, according to the PTI report. Per the report, the Sangli seat nominee, wrestler Chandrahar Patil, was announced by Sena (UBT).

Regarding the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's decision to contest independently, Raut expressed confidence in Prakash Ambedkar's commitment to safeguarding democracy and the Constitution. "I am sure Ambedkar will not take any step to help the BJP," he added.

The Lok Sabha polls for Maharashtra's 48 seats are scheduled in five phases between April 19 and May 20, with the vote count set for June 4.







