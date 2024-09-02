Lok Sabha elections 2024: 9.2 crore persons eligible to cast vote for 48 LS seats in Maharashtra

The Lok Sabha polls for the 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4

A total of 9.2 crore persons, including more than 50,000 centenarians, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra, an increase of 34 lakh from 2019, according to a senior state Election Commission official, reported news agency PTI.

According to Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam, there are 4,78,50,789 male and 4,41,74,722 female voters in the state as of March 15. The state has 5,559 transgender voters, reported PTI.

The number of voters has increased by 34,69,534 since 2019, he said.

There are 1,78,84,862 voters in the age group of 18 to 29 years.

Maharashtra has 13,15,166 eligible voters aged over 85 years, including 52,908 over 100. The state has 97,325 polling centres, the official said, reported PTI.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the country will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Announcing the poll schedule to elect the 543-member Lok Sabha, he said more than 97 crore voters, 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females are eligible to cast votes, across 10.5 lakh polling booths in the country, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, before announcing the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 at a crowded press conference in the national capital, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said the poll watchdog has launched a new mobile application called Know Your Candidate (KYC) that will enable voters to find out if any electoral candidate in their constituency has criminal antecedents, reported news agency ANI.

The application has been made available for download on both the Android and iOS platforms, the chief election commissioner informed.

Expanding on the new mobile application, the poll panel chief said, "We have come up with a new mobile application that will enable voters to find out if a candidate, who is bidding to represent them in the Lok Sabha, has a criminal background. The application is called 'Know Your Candidate' or 'KYC'," reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)