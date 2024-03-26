Lok Sabha elections 2024: Pawar was accompanied by Jayant Patil, who heads the Maharashtra unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting held at Matoshree, the private residence of Thackeray

File Photo

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amid MVA seat-sharing discussions, Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

With consensus eluding Maha Vikas Aghadi on an agreeable seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha elections 2024, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Monday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in suburban Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

Pawar was accompanied by Jayant Patil, who heads the Maharashtra unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting held at Matoshree, the private residence of Thackeray, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the deadline for filing nominations for the five seats going to Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the first phase on April 19 is just two days away.

The talks assume significance as MVA is yet to declare a seat-sharing formula and candidates for the first phase, apparently due to overlapping claims on certain seats.

One of the MVA members, Congress, has so far declared 12 candidates for Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, in seats where there is no tussle with its alliance partners, whereas Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) are yet to formally declare their nominees, reported PTI.

Earlier in the day, Raut said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will declare 15-16 candidates on Tuesday.

Thackeray had indicated that Amol Kirtikar (Mumbai North-West), Chandrahar Patil (Sangli) and Anant Gete (Raigad) will be the candidates of Shiv Sena (UBT) from these constituencies.

With March 27 being the deadline for filing nominations for the first phase, the parties which have not yet declared nominees for the five constituencies have to expedite the process.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s first list of candidates in Maharashtra for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections will be formally declared on March 26, reported PTI.

The list of the Uddhav Thackeray-led opposition party, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, will feature up to 16 names, he said.

"The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s (first) list will be declared March 26. We will declare candidates for 15-16 seats on March 26," the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to release its first list of candidates in a day or two, party leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale said, reported PTI.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19.

As the last date for filing nominations is March 27 for the five seats going to the polls in the first phase on April 19, it becomes necessary for parties who have not named nominees for these constituencies to do so by Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)