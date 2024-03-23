Sharad Pawar expressed confidence that people would show their united power in the upcoming elections, as they had during the Emergency time.

Sharad Pawar/PTI

Listen to this article Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Sharad Pawar criticises BJP, warns of electoral consequences x 00:00

Chief of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Sharad Pawar attacked the Enforcement Directorate's detention of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the BJP would pay consequences for its "misuse of power."

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Maharashtra, Pawar expressed confidence that people would show their united power in the upcoming elections, as they had during the Emergency time. Pawar criticised Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, underlining the alleged use of federal authorities to silence opposition views. He also mentioned instances where central agents targeted leaders from other states, such as the arrest of Jharkhand's former Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, the NCP leader expressed alarm about the freezing of Congress' bank accounts, implying an attempt to stymie the party's electoral campaign. Pawar opposed such harsh measures, arguing that a state's chief minister should have the authority to make policy decisions.

Pawar was quoted as saying, "Congress' bank accounts have been frozen. As the accounts are frozen, their financial management for an election campaign has been hit. It shows that there is an attempt to stop the grand old party from using its resources for the elections. Such an extreme action was never taken in the past."

He further was quoted in the PTI report as saying, "They arrested Hemant Soren (ex-CM of Jharkhand), who belongs to the tribal class. Now, Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a case related to (Delhi) liquor policy. We were anticipating some action against him."

The veteran politician said, "The liquor policy was decided by the state cabinet of the Delhi government as it is their right to chalk out policies for the state. Delhi is the capital of our country. In the 70-member Delhi Assembly, more than 60 MLAs belong to Kejriwal's party. He made some policies and this is why he was arrested."

Pawar criticised Kejriwal's imprisonment as a violation of democratic values and committed to back him as a member of the INDIA bloc. He warned that the BJP would pay consequences in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections for its activities against Kejriwal, who has widespread public backing, stated PTI report.

Pawar said, "Today BJP has gone to such an extent where a chief minister has been arrested for misuse of power. Though it is expected that the elections should happen in a free and fair environment, there is a sense of worry now. I condemn the action against Kejriwal as a constituent of the INDIA bloc. We will stand strong behind Kejriwal. Hundred per cent. They will have to pay the price. He became CM three times. He enjoys a lot of public support."

Pawar expressed alarm about potential constitutional infractions and emphasised the importance of protecting democratic norms to avoid scenarios like those in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The Delhi High Court refused Kejriwal protection from the agency's coercive measures, prompting his arrest. The arrest, which occurred during the Lok Sabha election campaign, sparked criticism from the AAP and other opposition parties, who accused the BJP of acting out of fear and panic, the PTI report added.