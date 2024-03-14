Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP announces 20 names for state

In city, Gopal Shetty dropped from Mumbai North, from where Piyush Goyal will make electoral debut; Manoj Kotak also dropped

The BJP has dropped some sitting Maharashtra MPs, including two from Mumbai. The party published its second list of Lok Sabha candidates on Thursday, even before the seat-sharing with its allies has been finalised. Two-time MP, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has been repeated in Nagpur. Notable among the dropped leaders are Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North and Manoj Kotak from Mumbai North-East.



Union Minister and city’s son, Piyush Goyal, has replaced Shetty, while Mihir Kotecha has replaced Kotak. Four remaining segments of the city are still being discussed between the BJP and Shinde Sena. Goyal has been a Rajya Sabha member, and will be contesting his first Lok Sabha election. He has been given the most secure constituency that has given the BJP a record-winning margin. Kotecha, a Gujarati, has received a segment that has been meticulously cultivated by the BJP and has a strong Gujarati following.