Maharashtra: MVA is lazy, says Ambedkar as he extends hand to Congress

Sanjay Raut says talks concluded, seat-sharing formula to be announced soon

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar. File pic

Prakash Ambedkar has accused MVA of being lazy in finalising the seat-sharing deal He has proposed to the Congress president to talk with his party Dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections could be announced this week

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of being lazy in finalising the seat-sharing deal. He has proposed to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to talk with his party about the seats that interest the national party instead of waiting for the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-Sharad Pawar.

“The dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections could be announced this week or the next, but the MVA in Maharashtra has not finalised the seat-sharing equation within the alliance. Despite the laziness and lack of hurriedness, we remain positive, but the lazy attitude of the MVA is very concerning to say the least. I understand there is a lack of concurrence between the Congress and Sena (UBT) on at least 10 seats, and between Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) on at least five seats, which are the prime reasons why the MVA is taking time to finalise the seat-sharing formula,” he wrote in a letter to Kharge.

Ambedkar said he had met Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on March 9 and later had a long telephonic talk. “Chennithala-ji shared his concern about the fractured Shiv Sena (UBT) being adamant on at least 18 seats, which the undivided Shiv Sena had won with the BJP. Understanding the concern raised by Chennithala-ji, I proposed that VBA and Congress should sit together and have a discussion on all those seats which the Congress has demanded,” he wrote further, saying that senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat was asked to meet him, but hadn't turned up.

“I felt that it was important to keep you informed about the developments. I hope that soon Balasaheb Thorat proposes a date for a meeting to discuss the aforementioned agenda so that both Congress and VBA can together move forward to topple the BJP-RSS.” Chennithala said Ambedkar was his “very good friend” because once they sat together in the Lok Sabha. “We will talk with Ambedkar as well,” he said, without elaborating much.

‘Raut is a liar’

Speaking in Amravati, Ambedkar said the Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was a liar. “Raut says we have not demanded seats from the MVA which is not true.” Raut said Ambedkar should explain his lies. “We have offered four of the best seats to VBA which had given us a list of seats they wanted. Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Balasaheb Thorat were there...” Raut said the partners would announce the formula very soon.

18

No of seats Sena (UBT) has demanded