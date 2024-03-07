Lok Sabha elections 2024: A new high for BJP

Having always fought on almost-equal terms alongside Shiv Sena, BJP set to contest a massive 35 seats from state in coming LS polls

Amit Shah was received by CM Eknath Shinde and DyCM Ajit Pawar upon his arrival in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Rival political alliances are still struggling to reach a consensus on sharing 48 seats BJP has convinced its partners that it would be wiser if it contested more seats Amit Shah was successful in swinging this during his visit

Rival political alliances that are preparing for the Lok Sabha polls are still struggling to reach a consensus on sharing 48 seats. The BJP is learnt to have convinced its partners Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party that it would be wiser if it contested more seats—say 34-35—to win maximum seats from the 48 at stake. It is said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was successful in swinging this during his visit on Tuesday-Wednesday. On the other side, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is working on expanding the Opposition bloc by accommodating Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, did not reach a conclusion on Wednesday.

The Shah effect

On a whirlwind two-day tour of Maharashtra, Shah conferred with CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night. Shah had some important information to share with the three leaders who will be responsible as a team for the state’s 48 seats, which is the second largest number after Uttar Pradesh.

Amit Shah pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Akola, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Of late, Shinde and Pawar’s lieutenants have been flexing their muscles by demanding a number of seats that their respective united parties had contested in 2019. But sources said the BJP would not part with that much, and Shah might have impressed upon the partners why the BJP should contest more seats. A BJP leader said the Sena and NCP would end up getting single-digit numbers, leaving a maximum share, say 34-35 for the major partner.

Also Read: Say you won’t tie up with BJP: VBA chief to NCP

In 2029, the NDA, comprising BJP and undivided Shiv Sena, had won 41 seats from Maharashtra. Even if it doesn’t manage to win more than what it did in 2019, the BJP wants NDA to maintain the last poll tally. Five years ago, the BJP had won 23 seats out of the 25 it contested. The united Sena had contested 23 and won 18. The united NCP had won four seats in association with the Congress (1). Ajit Pawar may have to be content with five or fewer (against the demand for 10-16) if Shinde is given about 10-11 (against the demand for 18-22). Presently, the Shinde Sena has 12 (out of 18) MPs and Ajit Pawar has only one.

Leaders in Delhi

A couple of hours after Shah left the city, a group of state BJP leaders, led by Fadnavis, flew out to New Delhi on Wednesday. The team, apparently the core team for Lok Sabha, was scheduled to meet at the Union Minister of State Raosaheb Danve’s residence before briefing Shah and party president JP Nadda later in the night. Sources said the high command, including PM Narendra Modi, was likely to meet on March 8 to decide on Maharashtra. The party had announced the first list of 195 last week.

MVA’s Achilles heel

Prakash Ambedkar, who has taken a hard approach in negotiating with the Opposition bloc, continued to be difficult. He has put a significant condition on the MVA to guarantee him that no alliance partner should tie up with the BJP after the elections. Ambedkar met MVA leaders on Wednesday, but left midway without making any gain. He said the next meeting would decide on the pact. MVA leaders said they were mulling VBA’s proposals. Uddhav Thackeray (Sena-UBT) and Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) are learnt to have taken a proactive approach to get Ambedkar on board. The Opposition bloc’s next meeting will happen on March 9, said Sena leader Sanjay Raut, adding that Ambedkar was all for removing the Modi government.

‘Stop kite-flying!’

Speaking from New Delhi, Devendra Fadnavis said the alliance partners would be accorded due respect in seat-sharing. “Media reports that someone is getting a single digit number are not true. The media should stop kite flying.”

48

No of LS seats in state

Mar 9

Date of Opposition’s next meeting