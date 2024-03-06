Amit Shah urges Maharashtra BJP to secure all 48 Lok Sabha seats

Home Minister rallies party members in Maharashtra, aiming to bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral ambition
Union HM Amit Shah is being greeted by BJP workers in Akola. Pic/PTI
Key Highlights
- Shah has asked the state BJP rank, file to supplement PM Modi’s resolve to cross 400 seat
- Shah was addressing the party leaders at Akola in western Vidarbha
- Shah appealed to every BJP affiliate in Maharashtra to work hard
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the state BJP rank and file to supplement PM Narendra Modi’s resolve to cross a 400-seat barrier by winning all 48 Lok Sabha seats that the party and its allies will be contesting in Maharashtra. In the run-up to the general elections, Shah was addressing the party leaders at Akola in western Vidarbha where he reviewed preparation for Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal-Washim, Wardha and Chandrapur constituencies.