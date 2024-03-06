Breaking News
Amit Shah urges Maharashtra BJP to secure all 48 Lok Sabha seats

Updated on: 06 March,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Home Minister rallies party members in Maharashtra, aiming to bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral ambition

Amit Shah urges Maharashtra BJP to secure all 48 Lok Sabha seats

Union HM Amit Shah is being greeted by BJP workers in Akola. Pic/PTI

Key Highlights

  1. Shah has asked the state BJP rank, file to supplement PM Modi’s resolve to cross 400 seat
  2. Shah was addressing the party leaders at Akola in western Vidarbha
  3. Shah appealed to every BJP affiliate in Maharashtra to work hard

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the state BJP rank and file to supplement PM Narendra Modi’s resolve to cross a 400-seat barrier by winning all 48 Lok Sabha seats that the party and its allies will be contesting in Maharashtra. In the run-up to the general elections, Shah was addressing the party leaders at Akola in western Vidarbha where he reviewed preparation for Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal-Washim, Wardha and Chandrapur constituencies.

