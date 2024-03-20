Breaking News
Mumbai: BKC pod taxi could become white elephant, warn experts
Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: ‘Abhishek told me not to come to Mauris’s house despite invite. That’s why I’m alive'
Goregaon couple case: ‘My name misused in Rs 200-cr fraud’
Mumbai: Two-factor authentication can protect you from ID fraud
Mumbai: Two additional commissioners of BMC transferred
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 Conflict arises among Mahayuti allies over Satara seat candidacy
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Conflict arises among Mahayuti allies over Satara seat candidacy

Updated on: 20 March,2024 05:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale is the frontrunner for the Satara seat for Lok Sabha elections 2024, but Purushottam Jadhav of Shiv Sena is also contending

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Conflict arises among Mahayuti allies over Satara seat candidacy

Udayanraje Bhosale (L) and Purushottam Jadhav (R)/ X

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Conflict arises among Mahayuti allies over Satara seat candidacy
x
00:00

The Satara Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra is causing difficulties among the ruling Mahayuti alliance partners, particularly between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, as leaders from both parties indicate interest in winning the seat.


Udayanraje Bhosale, a Rajya Sabha member and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is said to be the frontrunner for the Satara Lok Sabha seat. However, Purushottam Jadhav, the Satara district unit president of Shiv Sena, is also contending for the seat, reported PTI. 


According to the report, traditionally, the Shiv Sena has contested the Satara seat, and Jadhav believes he is the best fit for the parliamentary seat within the Mahayuti coalition.


Speaking about his meeting with Bhosale, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed that discussions had taken place, but clarity would emerge once the party released its candidate list. "I met Udayanraje Bhosale, and we held talks. All things will be cleared once the party releases the list (of candidates)," Fadnavis was quoted as saying in the PTI report. 

Bhosale, who earlier won the Lok Sabha elections as an NCP candidate before joining the BJP, has emerged as a prominent figure in Satara's political landscape.

Despite the difficult connection between Bhosale and his cousin Shivendraraje Bhosale, a BJP MLA, the latter has indicated indifference to contesting the Lok Sabha elections and vowed support for the BJP's nominee, the PTI report further stated. 

Meanwhile, the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, has expressed an interest in contesting the Satara seat, citing the party's prior victories there.

Bhosale has rejected any interest in running on the NCP ticket, despite state minister Girish Mahajan allegedly exploring the prospect. "Shivendraraje and I spoke for some time over the Lok Sabha polls. He made it very clear that he is not interested in contesting the Lok Sabha elections. He also assured that he would work for the candidate given by the BJP," Mahajan told PTI. 

As the parties negotiate the difficulties of alliance politics, the candidature for the Satara Lok Sabha seat remains a source of controversy within the Mahayuti coalition, the PTI report further added. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nationalist congress party BJP satara devendra fadnavis ajit pawar 2024 lok sabha elections
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK