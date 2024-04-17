Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress finalises city North Central, North seats

Updated on: 17 April,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

BJP will contest the election from North Central Mumbai, but the party is yet to announce a candidate. North Central is the only constituency where any party has not declared a candidate.

Key Highlights

  1. Congress will contest the North Central and North Mumbai constituencies
  2. Mumbai Congress body wanted to contest the South Central Mumbai seat
  3. Sources claim Kharge said that it is not possible to change constituencies now

Now it’s finalised, Congress will contest the North Central and North Mumbai constituencies, while alliance partner Shiv Sena (UBT) has already announced candidates for the remaining four constituencies in Mumbai.


The Mumbai Congress body wanted to contest the South Central Mumbai seat, the city President Varsha Gaikwad, MLA Amin Patel, and Aslam Sheikh met party President Mallikarjun Kharge last week. Sources claim Kharge said that it is not possible to change constituencies now as they are already decided.


According to the source, Congress was not willing to contest elections from the North Mumbai constituency, where the BJP has a stronghold. The BJP had announced Union Minister Piyush Goyal as the candidate for North Mumbai seat.


BJP will contest the election from North Central Mumbai, but the party is yet to announce a candidate. North Central is the only constituency where any party has not declared a candidate. “Party has decided to contest elections from the North Central and North Mumbai constituencies,” said Nizamuddin Rayeen, Mumbai Congress. Candidates for both constituencies will be declared in the next two-three days.

According to the data, 34 per cent are Marathi voters, while 24 per cent are Muslim voters in North Central Mumbai. Meanwhile, 11 per cent of voters are Gujarati and Rajasthani, and 15 per cent are from north India in the North Central constituency. In the North Mumbai constituency, there are 32 per cent Marathi voters, 28 per cent Gujarati and Rajasthani voters, 9 per cent Muslim voters, and 20 per cent north Indian voters.

