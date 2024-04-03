Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress initiates action against Sanjay Nirupam, drops name from star campaigners list

Congress said that it has initiated disciplinary action against Sanjay Nirupam for his recent remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024

Sanjay Nirupam. File Pic

The Congress on Wednesday said that it has initiated disciplinary action against former MP Sanjay Nirupam for his recent remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

The Congress said that a decision about him will be taken in a day or two, as per the PTI.

The Congress has dropped Sanjay Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole told reporters after attending a meeting of the party's campaign committee in Mumbai, according to the PTI.

"The party has dropped Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners and disciplinary action has been initiated against him for his utterances against the party and the state unit leadership. A decision will be taken in a day or two," Nana Patole said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

A former MP from Mumbai North, Nirupam had hit out at the state leadership of Congress after the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray declared its candidates for four out of six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, including the Mumbai North West seat, which Nirupam is eyeing.

Sanjay Nirupam had said that the Congress leadership shouldn't allow itself to be arm-twisted by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Sanjay Nirupam had also said that accepting the Shiv Sena (UBT's) decision to unilaterally field candidates in Mumbai amounted to allowing the destruction of Congress.

Meanwhile, speaking about the alleged dispute among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies in the sharing of seats, Nana Patole said a meeting will be held in the evening to settle the issue, as per the PTI.

"Congress wants Sangli, Bhiwandi, and a couple of seats in Mumbai. We will work on getting them," he said when asked about the MVA meeting.

Nana Patole said Congress wants to contest constituencies based on the merit of respective candidates, the news agency reported.

In Wardha too, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has roped in a Congressman to contest as Pawar's camp didn't find a suitable candidate, he said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray rejected the demand of some leaders of Congress for "friendly fights" in constituencies under dispute and said, "Either be friends or fight".

Responding to Thackeray's pointed remarks, Patole said the MVA will resolve the issue of disputed seats today (in the meeting).

Sanjay Nirupam had also said the Congress would launch a door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, as per the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)

