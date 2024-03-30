Archana Chakurkar's induction in the saffron party came days before the commencement of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India on April 19.

Archana Chakurkar joins BJP/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Daugther-in-law of former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress stalwart Shivraj Patil, Dr Archana Chakurkar on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Her induction in the saffron party came days before the commencement of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India on April 19.

Chakurkar had met Deputy CM Fadnavis at his official residence 'Sagar' in south Mumbai on Friday.

#WATCH | Archana Patil Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/mTwUfpZUBw — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

Dr Archana Chakurkar was intended to join the BJP on Monday alongside former state minister Baswaraj Murumkar, Shivraj Patil's close aide. However, she decided to postpone the plan owing to her daughter's wedding, stated reports.

The reports further stated that she is currently the chairperson of Lifecare Hospital and Research Centre in Udgir, and her husband, Shailesh Chakurkar, is the Congress party's state secretary.

Shivraj Patil was Union Home Minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance administration from 2004 until 2008.