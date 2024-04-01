Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream

Updated on: 01 April,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

With aspirants from the minority community almost certain to miss out on getting Lok Sabha seats, leaders question the Congress

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream

Statistically, every fifth person in Mumbai is a Muslim

Key Highlights

  1. Muslim aspirants in the Congress (and MVA) don’t see a ray of hope this election
  2. Mumbai North-Central constituency may be an aberration
  3. Every fifth person in Mumbai is a Muslim because of the community`s massive presence

The Muslim aspirants in the Congress (and MVA) don’t see a ray of hope this election as far as getting a Lok Sabha seat is concerned. Mumbai North-Central constituency, which is the most thickly populated with the community’s votes, may be an aberration if former minister Arief Naseem Khan gets an opportunity.

