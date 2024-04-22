Some media reports claimed Shinde has offered Narvekar the candidature for Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, where the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated sitting MP Arvind Sawant

Milind Narvekar

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Fake news being spread of Uddhav Thackeray aide joining CM Shinde's outfit, says Sena (UBT) leader x 00:00

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve has dismissed reports claiming that Milind Narvekar, a close associate of Uddhav Thackeray, would switch over to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported news agency PTI.

Some media reports claimed Shinde has offered Narvekar the candidature for Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, where the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated sitting MP Arvind Sawant.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is completely fake news. I spoke to Milind Narvekar regarding Uddhavji's tour of Vidarbha and Marathwada and he is there with Uddhavji throughout," Danve, who belongs to the Sena (UBT), said on Sunday, reported PTI.

"Opponents have planted this fake news," he said.

Polling in all the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai will be held on May 20.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed the opposition INDI alliance will win more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally in Buldhana for Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Narendra Khedekar, Thackeray said the ruling party (BJP) will be taught a lesson by the people for calling his party "nakli" Shiv Sena, reported PTI.

Khedekar is pitted against Pratap Jadhav, who belongs to the Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Thackeray targeted the BJP-led Central government over the GST regime and agricultural policies.

He said farmers are paying an 18 per cent GST on fertilisers.

This translates into the payment of Rs 18,000 GST for fertilisers worth Rs 1 lakh whereas under the Namo Sanman Yojana, farmers get (financial assistance of) Rs 6,000, he said.

Thackeray said the BJP claims to have finished him (politically) but still targets him every day.

"You call my party 'nakli' (duplicate) Shiv Sena, but this same Sena will show you its real strength. Is my Shiv Sena like your degree that you call nakli? The people will show you your place," he added, reported PTI.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dubbed the Uddhav Thackeray-led party a "nakli" Shiv Sena.

Thackeray alleged the Election Commission "snatched" the name (Shiv Sena) and symbol (bow and arrow) from him and handed it to "traitors", an apparent reference to Shiv Sena headed by Eknath Shinde, reported PTI.

"Now, the poll panel has asked us not to say 'Jai Bhavani'.

According to Thackeray, he has received a notice from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to remove the words "Jai Bhavani" and "Hindu" from his party's new anthem, but he won't abide by it, reported PTI.

"Democracy is still alive and Maha Vikas Aghadi is capable of protecting it. The INDIA bloc will win more than 300 seats as per the inputs we are getting. But the fight is not easy. We have to defeat dictatorship, and you should ensure your vote doesn't go to waste," the former chief minister added, reported PTI.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress.

Thackeray also alleged the BJP treats turncoats who join that party depending on the scale of the scam they have committed.

"Those people whom the BJP accused of (being involved) in a Rs 70,000 crore scam have been given the keys of the state treasury," he said, reported PTI.

PM Modi had accused NCP leader Praful Patel of having links with (drug smuggler) Iqbal Mirchi but he is now given a clean chit in the Air India case, Thackeray said.

Patel, a former Civil Aviation Minister, sided with Ajit Pawar after he split the NCP last year.

"Now, Modi is happy to be close to him (Patel). What is your real face Modi ji?" Thackeray asked.

(With inputs from PTI)