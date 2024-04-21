Uddhav Thackeray said that the INDIA bloc will win more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: INDIA bloc will win more than 300 seats, says Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed the opposition INDIA bloc will win more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Buldhana for Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Narendra Khedekar, Uddhav Thackeray said that the ruling party (BJP) will be taught a lesson by the people for calling his party "nakli" Shiv Sena, as per the PTI.

Narendra Khedekar is pitted against Pratap Jadhav, who belongs to the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Uddhav Thackeray targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government over the GST regime and agricultural policies.

Uddhav said that farmers are paying an 18 per cent GST on fertilisers.

This translates into the payment of Rs 18,000 GST for fertilisers worth Rs 1 lakh whereas under the Namo Sanman Yojana, farmers get (financial assistance of) Rs 6,000, he said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Uddhav Thackeray said the BJP claims to have finished him (politically) but still targets him every day.

"You call my party 'nakli' (duplicate) Shiv Sena, but this same Sena will show you its real strength. Is my Shiv Sena like your degree that you call nakli? The people will show you your place," he added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dubbed the Uddhav Thackeray-led party a "nakli" Shiv Sena, according to the PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray alleged the Election Commission "snatched" the name (Shiv Sena) and symbol (bow and arrow) from him and handed it to "traitors", an apparent reference to Shiv Sena headed by Eknath Shinde.

"Now, the poll panel has asked us not to say 'Jai Bhavani'.

According to Thackeray, he has received a notice from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to remove the words "Jai Bhavani" and "Hindu" from his party's new anthem, but he won't abide by it.

"Democracy is still alive and Maha Vikas Aghadi is capable of protecting it. The INDIA bloc will win more than 300 seats as per the inputs we are getting. But the fight is not easy. We have to defeat dictatorship, and you should ensure your vote doesn't go to waste," the former chief minister added.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress.

Uddhav Thackeray also alleged the BJP treats turncoats who join that party depending on the scale of the scam they have committed.

"Those people whom the BJP accused of (being involved) in a Rs 70,000 crore scam have been given the keys of the state treasury," he said.

PM Modi had accused NCP leader Praful Patel of having links with (drug smuggler) Iqbal Mirchi but he is now given a clean chit in the Air India case, Thackeray said.

Praful Patel, a former Civil Aviation Minister, sided with Ajit Pawar after he split the NCP last year.

"Now, PM Modi is happy to be close to him (Patel). What is your real face Modi ji?" Uddhav Thackeray asked, as per the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)

