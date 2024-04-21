Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Modi govt has to be removed to save railways says Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Modi govt has to be removed to save railways, says Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 21 April,2024 03:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Rahul Gandhi has urged people to remove the Modi government to save the railways

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Centre wants to prove railways 'incompetent' so that it has an excuse to sell it off to its 'friends', and urged people to remove the Modi government to save the common person's transport.


Gandhi shared a video on X showing people travelling by sitting in toilets and on the floor of a train, to attack the government.


In a post on X, Gandhi said, 'Rail journey' has become a punishment under Narendra Modi's rule! Passengers of every category are being harassed by the Modi government which is promoting only 'elite trains' by reducing general coaches from common persons' trains.


People are not able to sit peacefully on their seats even with confirmed tickets, he claimed.

Gandhi said the common person is forced to travel by hiding in the toilet or sitting on the floor.

"The Modi government wants to prove railways 'incompetent' by weakening it with its policies, so that it has an excuse to sell it to its friends," Gandhi alleged.

If the common person's transport is to be saved, then the Modi government which is engaged in ruining the railways will have to be removed, the former Congress chief said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
rahul gandhi congress Lok Sabha Elections 2024 PM Modi narendra modi BJP indian railways
