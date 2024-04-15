Lok Sabha elections 2024: Jarange Patil meets Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Mumbai North East candidate

Jarange Patil hurled criticism at the Mahayuti government, saying it had betrayed the Maratha community by postponing crucial decisions on reservation for seven months. He also claimed he had been misled by the state government

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil and Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Dina Patil

Mumbai North East Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Dina Patil of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday met Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange Patil during his visit to Chembur. Jarange Patil has threatened to launch yet another agitation and hunger strike on June 5 if the state government does not resolve the Maratha reservation issue by then. Jarange Patil hurled criticism at the Mahayuti government, saying it had betrayed the Maratha community by postponing crucial decisions on reservation for seven months. He also claimed he had been misled by the state government.

