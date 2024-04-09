Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 Key factors impacting poll results in Maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key factors impacting poll results in Maharashtra

Premium

Updated on: 09 April,2024 11:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashri Bhujbal | devashri.bhujbal@mid-day.com

Top

Maharashtra sends second highest- 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. Counting of votes will be held on June 4

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key factors impacting poll results in Maharashtra

Voter awareness programme arranged by election commission in Mumbai. Pic/EC Mumbai

Key Highlights

  1. Both Mahayuti and MVA are yet to declare candidates
  2. Experts opine the fight in Maharashtra will be tough for both Mahayuti and MVA
  3. Maharashtra politics always revolved around a saffron alliance and democratic front

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 8 held his first rally in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. He chose to begin his election campaign in the state from Chandrapur in Vidarbha, which goes for polling in the first phase of the seven-phased general elections. PM Modi as expected reiterated BJP-led NDA’s resolve to win over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 narendra modi uddhav thackeray Shiv Sena bharatiya janata party congress nationalist congress party mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK