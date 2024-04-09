Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key factors impacting poll results in Maharashtra

Maharashtra sends second highest- 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. Counting of votes will be held on June 4

Voter awareness programme arranged by election commission in Mumbai. Pic/EC Mumbai

Both Mahayuti and MVA are yet to declare candidates Experts opine the fight in Maharashtra will be tough for both Mahayuti and MVA Maharashtra politics always revolved around a saffron alliance and democratic front

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 8 held his first rally in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. He chose to begin his election campaign in the state from Chandrapur in Vidarbha, which goes for polling in the first phase of the seven-phased general elections. PM Modi as expected reiterated BJP-led NDA’s resolve to win over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.