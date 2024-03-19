Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of MVA candidates will be out in two to three days, says Maharashtra Congress chief

Nana Patole also said the Congress has decided to field Vishal Patil from the Sangli parliamentary constituency

Nana Patole. File Pic

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said the list of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be out in the next two to three days, reported news agency PTI.

He also said the Congress has decided to field Vishal Patil from the Sangli parliamentary constituency, reported PTI.

Patole said Rahul Gandhi spoke about crucial issues concerning women and youth at the INDIA bloc rally on Sunday but the BJP is trying to divert the people's attention from these points.

He alleged the BJP has double standards for stoking violence by supporting cow vigilantes and accepting money through electoral bonds from beef exporting companies, reported PTI.

"BJP's flawed Hindutva is exposed through electoral bonds. The BJP has played politics in the country in the name of cow protection and cow worship. But the same BJP has accepted money via electoral bonds from beef exporting companies. It means BJP's Hindutva is fake," Patole alleged while talking to reporters, reported PTI.

He claimed even top religious leaders like Shankaracharyas had lashed out at the BJP for using religion only for political gains.

"Beef exports of India increased significantly during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, and we have become one of the top exporters of beef in the world," the Congress leader claimed, reported PTI.

He said Rahul Gandhi spoke about 25 guarantees to the people and also about women's empowerment, but his words are twisted to project them as an insult to women.

"What right does PM Modi have to talk about women and their rights? He chose to cover his eyes and never uttered a single word when women in Manipur faced atrocities like stripping and parading in public. Modi has a fake sympathy for women," he alleged, reported PTI.

Queried on a seat-sharing formula of Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar , Patole said the list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be out in the next two to three days, reported PTI.

"The Congress party has decided to field Vishal Patil for Lok Sabha from Sangli constituency," he added, reported PTI.

Sangli Lok Sabha seat in western Maharashtra is currently represented by BJP's Sanjaykaka Patil.

(With inputs from PTI)

