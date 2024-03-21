Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mahayuti partners to meet Amit Shah over seat-sharing agreement

BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP delegations to meet with Amit Shah for Lok Sabha elections 2024 seat-sharing talks will be led by Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

CM Eknath Shinde with deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar/ Pic/PTI

The ruling Mahayuti partners in Maharashtra--the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP--will meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss the seat-sharing deal for the state's impending Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting is significant since nominations for the first round of voting in five Lok Sabha seats in the Vidarbha area began on Wednesday, with the BJP already naming candidates such as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and State Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, reported news agency IANS.

According to the IANS report, the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP delegations to meet with Amit Shah will be led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Despite multiple rounds of discussions, the three parties have yet to achieve an agreement on seat-sharing agreements, the IANS report stated and added that the meeting is being held after Amit Shah's previous meeting with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray in Delhi.

Sunil Tatkare, the Maharashtra NCP president, confirmed the Thursday meeting and expressed hope for an honourable seat-sharing arrangement among the allies. Tatkare indicated the NCP's preference for 7-9 seats and expected the seat-sharing agreement to be announced shortly, given the March 27 deadline for nominations, the IANS report added.

According to the report, all three allies want to win more than 45 seats out of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha constituencies.

While the BJP seeks 26-31 seats, the Shiv Sena insists on 18 seats, implying a seat exchange between the two parties. According to sources acquainted with the discussions, the NCP has also claimed some Shiv Sena-held seats, the IANS report further stated.

Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah, Mahayuti leaders

Recently, Raj Thackeray, with son Amit met Union Home Minister Amit Shah generating a buzz that the BJP is likely considering to ally with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in Maharashtra. MNS leaders and Fadnavis had earlier told media that the talks held were "positive" and that they will have a clear picture soon.

According to media reports, Raj Thackeray on Thursday met CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at a hotel in Mumbai.