SC rejects applications for stay on appointment of new election commissioners
SC rejects applications for stay on appointment of new election commissioners

Updated on: 21 March,2024 12:41 PM IST  |  Delhi
PTI |

During the hearing, SC questioned the Centre over the procedure adopted for the appointment of two new election commissioners.

Supreme Court/ File pic

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed applications seeking a stay on the appointment of two new election commissioners.


A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said it will examine the main petitions challenging the validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Terms of Office) Act, 2023.


"We are dismissing the applications for stay on the appointment," the bench said.


"At the stage, we cannot stay the legislation or suspend it operation. It would lead to chaos and uncertainty and we cannot do it (stay) by way of an interim order. There are no allegations against the new election commissioners," the bench told the petitioners challenging the new law.

During the hearing, the bench questioned the Centre over the procedure adopted for the appointment of two new election commissioners.

It said the selection committee should have been given more time to apply its mind on the appointment of election commissioners.

"The search committee for appointment of election commissioners should have been given a fair share of time to understand the background of candidates," the bench observed.

It said the 2023 verdict of its constitution bench nowhere said there has to be a member from the judiciary in the selection panel for appointment of election commissioners.

Retired IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were recently ap, supointed as election commissioners.

The appointments came ahead of the Lok Sabha polls starting on April 19. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

