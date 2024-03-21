Breaking News
SC assures AAP Rs 3000 cr funds for DJB safe
SC assures AAP: Rs 3,000 cr funds for DJB safe

Updated on: 21 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said it will hear the plea on April 1

The SC assured the AAP government that it can always order release of R3,000 crore funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board even after they lapse on March 31. The AAP government had moved the court seeking release of funds.


A bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, that the plea needed an urgent hearing as the funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board will lapse on March 31. The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said it will hear the plea on April 1.


“We will list on April 1 and if we hold anything, a decision can be reversed. No problem,” the CJI said when Singhvi insisted that the matter be heard on March 21. He said the budget was passed and yet the funds meant for DJB were not released and it may result in lapse of the fund.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

