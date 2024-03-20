Breaking News
SC seeks Centre’s reply on citizenship rules stay pleas

Updated on: 20 March,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Chief Justice Chandrachud sets three-week deadline as Centre faces challenge over Citizenship Amendment Act

SC seeks Centre’s reply on citizenship rules stay pleas

Hindu and Sikh refugees raise slogans during a protest. File pic/PTI

SC seeks Centre’s reply on citizenship rules stay pleas
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to respond within three weeks to applications seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud posted the matter for resumed hearing on April 9.


Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that he needed four weeks to file a reply to the 20 applications. These applications have sought a stay on the Rules till the apex court disposes of the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. “It (CAA) does not take away citizenship of any person,” Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.


The Centre had on March 11 paved the way for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, with the notification of the relevant rules, four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track Indian citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.


US Senator Cardin expresses concern

An American senator has expressed concern over the Indian government notifying rules for the implementation of the CAA, saying that as the US-India relationship deepens, it is important that the cooperation is based on shared values of protecting human rights of all, regardless of religion. “I am deeply concerned by the Indian government’s decision to notify its controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, particularly the law’s potential ramifications on India’s Muslim community. Making matters worse is the fact that it is being pushed during the holy month of Ramadan,” Senator Ben Cardin, chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said.

Apr 9
Next date of hearing

supreme court india India news Citizenship Amendment Act national news
