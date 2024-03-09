Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai BJP launches digital campaign vehicles

Mumbai BJP unit on Saturday launched six digital campaign 'chariots' or vehicles for the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Ashish Shelar flagged off the vehicles on Saturday. Pic/X

The Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched six digital campaign 'chariots' or vehicles for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, who flagged off the vehicles, said they will apprise residents of the six Lok Sabha constituencies in the city of various development works undertaken by the PM Narendra Modi-led Union government, as per the PTI.

The BJP has stolen a march over other parties on all fronts, and started campaigning for the coming elections and released its first list of candidates before others, he added.

It is reaching out to all sections of society including women self-help groups, Anganwadi workers (who serve at government-run pre-primary schools) and health workers, Shelar said.

"In 2047, when India will be celebrating the centenary of Independence, it will no longer be an underdeveloped or developing nation but it will be a developed country. It is the dream of 140 crore Indians. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to realize this dream," the former Maharashtra minister said, according to the PTI.

The party has implemented initiatives like Aadhaar card enrollment and free medical check-up at more than 100 places across the city, and it is holding effective interactions with the youth and members of the minority communities, Ashish Shelar said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Sha, late on Friday night, met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to discuss seat-sharing in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, reported the ANI.

According to a report in ANI, the meeting was conducted at Shah's residence in Delhi and the meeting began around 7 pm. Reportedly, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Pawar were seen leaving Shah's residence at 12.45 am after the discussions.

The discussion, per the agency report, was mostly about the seat distribution within the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. Mahayuti alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar.

According to the report, BJP national president JP Nadda and NCP state chief Praful Patel also attended the meeting.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

