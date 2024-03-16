Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 MVA ready for polls says Raut Sharad Pawar faction questions five phase schedule
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA ready for polls, says Raut; Sharad Pawar faction questions five-phase schedule

Updated on: 16 March,2024 06:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Sanjay Raut on Saturday welcomed the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule and said the MVA was ready for polls

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Key Highlights

  1. Sanjay Raut on Saturday welcomed the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule
  2. He said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was ready for polls
  3. We only want the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polls, Raut said

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday welcomed the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule and said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was ready for it, reported the PTI.


The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). It is pitted against the ruling alliance consisting of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar's NCP.


"We only want the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polls," Sanjay Raut told PTI.


Queried about Maharashtra going to polls in five phases, Sanjay Raut said that several new things were happening under the current regime.

"The MVA will announce its candidates after the rally in Mumbai tomorrow," he informed, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of NCP (SP) said, "Five phases in Maharashtra. What is the BJP trying to so? Is this fear or EVM."

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80.

In the first phase, scheduled for April 19, 2024, voters in five key constituencies, including Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara Gondia, Gadchiroli Chimur, and Chandrapur, will cast their votes.

The second phase of voting, slated for April 26, 2024, will see polling in eight constituencies, including Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani.

On May 7, 2024, the third phase of voting will take place across 11 constituencies, covering regions such as Raigad, Baramati, Dharashiv, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Hatkanangle.

The fourth phase will be held on June 4, 2024 for seats including, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Sambhajinagar, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi and Beed.

The fifth and final phase of voting in Maharashtra will take place on May 20, 2024, encompassing 13 constituencies, including Washim, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Welfare, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, and Mumbai South.

(with PTI inputs)

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
maharashtra sanjay raut shiv sena 2024 lok sabha elections mumbai news
