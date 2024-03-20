Lok Sabha elections 2024: NCP urges CM Shinde to rein Shiv Sena leaders' outbursts; says coalition dharma should be followed

Shivtare's attacks on Ajit Pawar have angered the NCP, especially with Sunetra's candidacy for Baramati in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The NCP expressed concerns on Wednesday about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's apparent lack of control over his party's leaders, especially given Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare's persistent criticism of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The NCP emphasised the importance of following coalition principles and the need for unity within the Mahayuti alliance.

Shivtare's continuing attacks on Ajit Pawar, despite meeting with Shinde in Mumbai, have enraged the NCP, particularly given Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra's, prospective candidature for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, reported PTI. According to the report, NCP has publicly expressed its discontent with Shinde's Shiv Sena for the second time in the last ten days.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises of the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

NCP spokesperson Anand Paranjape urged Shinde to control his party's leaders, warning that additional provocations could jeopardise the alliance's cohesiveness. He warned that if Shivtare continued to target Ajit Pawar and violated coalition norms, NCP workers may retaliate in Shiv Sena-contested constituencies, as per the PTI report.

"The NCP is abiding by the Mahayuti dharma but the chief minister should control his leaders. Enough is enough. Vijay Shivtare is spoiling the atmosphere for Mahayuti in Baramati. He is also trying to disturb the atmosphere of the Mahatuti alliance," Paranjape claimed in his statement, PTI report stated.

It further quoted Paranjape saying, "Current developments project a picture of CM Eknath Shinde lacking control over leaders of Shiv Sena or they don't listen to him. We are striving to maintain unity but restraining party (Sena) leaders seemingly poses a significant challenge for the chief minister."

Paranjape also addressed ongoing concerns over candidate selection for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. While the BJP has announced 20 candidates, the seat-sharing mechanism with coalition partners has still to be finalised due to differences in specific areas.

"BJP workers want to contest Kalyan Lok Sabha seat and have written a letter to their state president. But everybody should be mindful that decisions regarding candidates would be taken collectively by senior leaders of the coalition," he told PTI.

Paranjape emphasised the importance of top coalition leaders making joint decisions about candidate selection and urged party workers to follow the leadership's judgements.

Regarding the recent meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Paranjape stated "We all activists of Mahayuti will obey the decision of the leadership," he said urging Mahayuti workers to ensure PM Narendra Modi wins a third term, reported PTI.

Paranjape added, "We are hopeful that discussions among alliance leaders would lead to a successful seat-sharing formula and victory for more than 45 MPs from Maharashtra."

